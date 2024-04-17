Why Nigeria need to convert to parliamentary system – Peter Obi

Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Advocates for Parliamentary System in Nigeria

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has underscored the importance of Nigeria adopting a parliamentary system of government, emphasizing increased accountability and citizen engagement.

Speaking at a lecture held at Harvard Law School in Boston, Massachusetts, USA on Tuesday, Obi argued that the current presidential system in Nigeria has not effectively served the nation, resulting in prolonged terms for leaders without adequate accountability.

Obi highlighted the drawbacks of the presidential system, noting that it allows leaders to remain in office for four years without sufficient accountability to the electorate.

He proposed that a parliamentary system would offer more direct interaction between the president and citizens, suggesting regular monthly sessions where the president would answer questions from members of parliament.

“In a parliamentary system, a president would also be a member of parliament, ensuring closer accountability to the people. Currently, elected leaders can isolate themselves from public scrutiny for extended periods, relying on spokespersons to convey their messages,” Obi explained.

He expressed concern that under the current system, leaders could avoid engaging directly with the electorate, leading to a disconnect between government and citizens.

Obi emphasized the need for a change in governance structure to enhance transparency and responsiveness, proposing that a parliamentary system would foster more direct and frequent communication between elected leaders and the public.

“The essence of a parliamentary system is to ensure that leaders remain accountable and accessible to the people they serve. This change would facilitate better governance and restore trust between government and citizens,” concluded Obi during his lecture at Harvard Law School.