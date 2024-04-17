Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Two FRSC Personnel In Ebonyi

April 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ebonyi state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the abduction of two of its personnel by gunmen along the Abakaliki-Enugu federal highway.

Sector Commander of FRSC in Ebonyi, Henry Igwe, told newsmen that both personnel were abducted on March 8. This occurred while they were returning to Enugu after concluding their duties at the corps’ Nkalagu office.

Igwe said;

“Contacts were made and it was established by their families that they never got home. The families said that some people contacted them and said they were kidnappers and were demanding ransom. The negotiations are between the families and kidnappers and as an organisation, we have been doing as much as we can.”(www.naija247news.com).