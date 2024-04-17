Two soldiers arrested for allegedly stealing armoured cables at Dangote Refinery in Lagos

April 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two soldiers have been arrested for allegedly vandalising and stealing armoured cables at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos State.

According to a military signal obtained by SaharaReporters, the soldiers identified as CPL Innocent Joseph and L/CPL Jacob Gani, were arrested last Sunday after they were allegedly caught moving out of the facility with 897 armoured cables cut to size.

The signal read, “On 14/04/2024 at about 1420hrs, two military personnel named CPL Innocent Joseph and L/CPL Jacob Gani, who were identified to be working with DFL/Refinery came into the facility with one Acura jeep with registration number LAGOS JJJ 594 HS.

“On the process of exiting the DFL main gate during the routine search, they were caught with eight hundred and ninety-seven cuts to sizes armour cable.

“During the investigation, they confessed to getting this cable at the refinery with the help of one Smart which is at large. The vehicle is under custody together with the exhibits.

“The OC Army have been informed and the soldiers have been taken into custody while the investigation continues. The pictures of suspects and exhibits are attached for your perusal, please.”. (www.naija247news.com).