Treason Charge: Nnamdi Kanu Lists Conditions for Trial, Demands Restoration of Bail

Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), outlined conditions he insists must be met before he submits himself to face the treasonable felony charge brought against him by the Federal Government.

Speaking through his legal team led by Mr. Aloy Ejimakor at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Kanu expressed willingness to proceed with the trial if specific conditions were fulfilled.

Kanu demanded the reinstatement of the bail previously granted to him by the court, emphasizing that his prolonged detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) has impeded his ability to adequately prepare his defense against the allegations leveled by the government.

He argued that his bail was revoked based on false information from the Federal Government, maintaining that he did not breach any bail conditions prior to security forces raiding his home.

Furthermore, Kanu urged the court to set aside the arrest warrant issued against him, which he claims was based on misinformation about him evading bail and leaving the country.

In addition to seeking access to his legal team without hindrance, Kanu applied to be transferred from DSS custody to either house arrest or prison.

However, the Federal Government, represented by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, dismissed Kanu’s conditions as frivolous and baseless. FG argued that the trial court previously rejected a fresh bail application by Kanu and contended that revisiting the bail issue would amount to an appeal against its own decision.

FG emphasized that it was not within Kanu’s jurisdiction to dictate trial conditions or methods to the court.

After hearing arguments from both parties, Justice Binta Nyako scheduled a ruling on the matter for May 20. She presented Kanu with the option of adjourning the trial indefinitely or allowing the Federal Government to proceed with presenting its first witness.

Nnamdi Kanu’s legal saga began in 2015 when he was first arrested in Lagos upon returning from the United Kingdom. Following his bail in 2017, Kanu escaped the country after a military operation at his home, only to be re-arrested in Kenya in 2021 and returned to Nigeria.

Despite previous legal developments, the Supreme Court granted permission for Kanu’s trial to continue on specific charges, marking a continuation of the protracted legal battle.