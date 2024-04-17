Tems set to release debut album ‘Born in the Wild’

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known by her stage name Tems, has announced the imminent release of her debut album titled ‘Born in the Wild’.

The ‘Damages’ hitmaker unveiled the highly anticipated project via an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a captivating video snippet believed to be from the album’s visuals.

While the specific release date was not disclosed, Tems revealed that the album is slated for a May 2024 launch.

The buzz surrounding the album intensified following Tems’ performance at the 2024 Coachella, where she teased one of the tracks.

This announcement reaffirmed her earlier assurance that the project would indeed see the light of day in 2024.

Tems’ musical journey gained momentum in 2020 with her collaboration alongside Wizkid on the chart-topping track ‘Essence’.

The same year, she released her debut extended play (EP) titled ‘For Broken Ears’.

Since then, she has solidified her position in the Nigerian music scene, garnering numerous awards and accolades.

In a significant milestone, Tems clinched her first Grammy award in February 2023, triumphing in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her contribution to ‘Wait for U’, a hit song by Future featuring Drake.