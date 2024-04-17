Menu
Suspected cable thief electrocuted in Edo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An unidentified man suspected to a be cable thief has been electrocuted while trying to vandalise the BEDC Electricity Plc’s transformer along Airport Road in Benin City, Edo State.

It was gathered that the deceased had succeeded in cutting some of the cables before he got electrocuted.

The incident which happened in the early hours of Monday, April 15, 2024, drew the attention of passers-by as many were seen cursing the deceased for being responsible for their perpetual darkness.

One of the residents of the area, Emmanuel, blamed the action of the deceased on get-rich-quick syndrome.

Emmanuel said despite losing his life in the process, the deceased had also succeeded in putting the entire community in total darkness.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, the BEDC’s Ag. Head, of Corporate Communications, Mrs Evelyn Gbiwen who decried the incessant act of energy theft and vandalism of the company’s facilities within its franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti, said people must learn to desist from it describing the act as so dangerous.

She wondered why despite the company’s regular warning to the members of the public to desist from vandalism and energy theft, some people still indulge themselves in it.

She wondered why despite the company’s regular warning to the members of the public to desist from vandalism and energy theft, some people still indulge themselves in it.

Gbiwen said this singular act of the vandal, has thrown the entire community into total darkness

She then appealed to residents in areas where BEDC’s facilities are located to be vigilant and help safeguard them from vandals so that the company can serve them better. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
