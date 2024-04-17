Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market dips by 1.04% as MTN, others shed weight

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 17, 2024.

The stock market on Tuesday closed on a bearish note, occasioned by profit taking in MTN Nigeria and 49 other stocks.

The All Share Index declined by 1.04% to close at 100,717.21 points from the previous close of 101,777.12 points.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N56.962 trillion, down by 1.04% from the previous close of N57.561 trillion, thereby shedding N599 billion.

An aggregate of 403.9 million units of shares were traded in 10,170 deals, valued at N8.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 7 equities emerged as gainers against 50 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MORISON led other gainers with 9.96% growth, closing at N3.09 from N2.81 it closed last session.

THOMASWYAT and Universal Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.63% and 5.56% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Vitafoam, Fidelity Bank, ELLAHLAKE, Cornerstone Stone and JAPAULGOLD dropped their share prices by 10.00% each.

Volume Drivers

ACESSCORP traded about 63 million units of its shares in 1,109 deals, valued at N1.07 billion.

GTCO traded about 47 million units of its shares in 667 deals, valued at N1.7 billion.

UBA traded about 45.6 million units of its shares in 938 deals, valued at N1.06 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

