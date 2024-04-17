“Simi And Adekunle Gold Make Me Regret Being Single” – Tiwa Savage

April 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed that she admires the relationship between Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold.

The revelation comes after the release of her song with Simi, “Men are Crazy,” which has garnered significant attention in the Nigerian music industry.

It happened that while recording the song, Tiwa Savage noticed how frequently Adekunle Gold called and checked in on Simi.

She jokingly expressed her envy of their affection, stating that their love appears to be as strong as ever.

“While on set with Simi I had to ask her when she met Adekunle Gold again. Coz AG kept calling & checking on her every now and then, like 10 times in 10 minutes hahaha. Their love is still burning fresh like they started just yesterday. Omo, na that day single life pain me…” she said.(www.naija247news.com).