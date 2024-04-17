Menu
Geopolitics

Russia Commits to Active Healthcare Partnership with African Nations

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s dedication to fostering a robust healthcare partnership with African nations, recognizing their vulnerability to emerging infectious diseases.

In a welcome message to attendees at the inaugural Russian-African International Conference on Combating Infectious Diseases in Kampala, Uganda, from April 17 to 19, Putin highlighted Russia’s ongoing assistance programs aimed at bolstering sanitary and epidemiological well-being in Africa.

“Our assistance program launched in 2023 includes initiatives such as deploying ten mobile high-containment biological laboratories, training over 350 African specialists, and conducting joint scientific research,” stated President Putin.

The commitment was demonstrated in actions like Burundi’s recent inauguration of a specialized infectious disease research laboratory, fully equipped by Russia. Ambassador Valery Mikhailov noted that the laboratory will aid in treating diseases like hemorrhagic fever and leptospirosis, addressing significant health challenges in the region.

Last November, Russian virologists and military personnel deployed a mobile laboratory in Burkina Faso to assist in screening for dengue fever during an epidemic that claimed hundreds of lives in 2023.

Putin emphasized the urgent need to enhance medical, scientific, and technological capabilities across Africa to combat infections effectively. The ongoing conference in Kampala is part of the collaborative efforts proposed at the second Russia-Africa Summit, aiming to facilitate knowledge sharing among medical professionals, epidemiologists, and microbiologists from 20 countries.

“I am confident that this collective effort will yield tangible results and contribute to safeguarding the health of Africa’s population,” concluded President Putin in his message of support for the conference.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

