Russia Commits to Active Healthcare Partnership with African Nations

President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s dedication to fostering a robust healthcare partnership with African nations, recognizing their vulnerability to emerging infectious diseases.

In a welcome message to attendees at the inaugural Russian-African International Conference on Combating Infectious Diseases in Kampala, Uganda, from April 17 to 19, Putin highlighted Russia’s ongoing assistance programs aimed at bolstering sanitary and epidemiological well-being in Africa.

“Our assistance program launched in 2023 includes initiatives such as deploying ten mobile high-containment biological laboratories, training over 350 African specialists, and conducting joint scientific research,” stated President Putin.

The commitment was demonstrated in actions like Burundi’s recent inauguration of a specialized infectious disease research laboratory, fully equipped by Russia. Ambassador Valery Mikhailov noted that the laboratory will aid in treating diseases like hemorrhagic fever and leptospirosis, addressing significant health challenges in the region.

Last November, Russian virologists and military personnel deployed a mobile laboratory in Burkina Faso to assist in screening for dengue fever during an epidemic that claimed hundreds of lives in 2023.

Putin emphasized the urgent need to enhance medical, scientific, and technological capabilities across Africa to combat infections effectively. The ongoing conference in Kampala is part of the collaborative efforts proposed at the second Russia-Africa Summit, aiming to facilitate knowledge sharing among medical professionals, epidemiologists, and microbiologists from 20 countries.

“I am confident that this collective effort will yield tangible results and contribute to safeguarding the health of Africa’s population,” concluded President Putin in his message of support for the conference.