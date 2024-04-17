Reconsider your decision to close down International Conference Center – ANA tells Wike

ANA Urges FCT Minister Nyesome Wike to Reconsider Closure Threats Against International Conference Center

The Arewa New Agenda (ANA) has appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesome Wike, to reconsider his decision to shut down the International Conference Center (ICC), citing potential adverse effects on international business, foreign investment, and overall economic growth.

The call from ANA follows recent remarks by the FCT Minister indicating his intention to revoke the management contract of the ICC and potentially close the facility.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Prof. Adamu Usman, Deputy Chairman of ANA, emphasized that the ICC, managed by Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd (IFMSL), currently operates at its peak, offering top-notch services tailored to clients’ needs.

Usman criticized the Minister’s actions as irregular, lacking due process, and overlooking fair hearings. He questioned the necessity of renovations when the ICC is functioning optimally.

Usman highlighted that the ICC has contractual obligations with clients throughout the year, and the Minister’s threats have already disrupted bookings and impacted third-party contracts.

ANA condemned the Minister’s approach as detrimental to the economy, branding it as economic sabotage that undermines growth and service delivery.

The organization emphasized its support for the policies and initiatives of the Tinubu Administration, led by Sen. Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi, who heads IFMSL—the firm managing the ICC.

ANA cautioned against what it described as despotic actions and nepotism, urging adherence to legal frameworks and fair governance practices.

The call to reconsider the closure threats underscores concerns about potential setbacks to international engagements, investment inflows, and business opportunities at a critical time for the country’s economic development.