Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

Reconsider your decision to close down International Conference Center – ANA tells Wike

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

ANA Urges FCT Minister Nyesome Wike to Reconsider Closure Threats Against International Conference Center

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Arewa New Agenda (ANA) has appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesome Wike, to reconsider his decision to shut down the International Conference Center (ICC), citing potential adverse effects on international business, foreign investment, and overall economic growth.

The call from ANA follows recent remarks by the FCT Minister indicating his intention to revoke the management contract of the ICC and potentially close the facility.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Prof. Adamu Usman, Deputy Chairman of ANA, emphasized that the ICC, managed by Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd (IFMSL), currently operates at its peak, offering top-notch services tailored to clients’ needs.

Usman criticized the Minister’s actions as irregular, lacking due process, and overlooking fair hearings. He questioned the necessity of renovations when the ICC is functioning optimally.

Usman highlighted that the ICC has contractual obligations with clients throughout the year, and the Minister’s threats have already disrupted bookings and impacted third-party contracts.

ANA condemned the Minister’s approach as detrimental to the economy, branding it as economic sabotage that undermines growth and service delivery.

The organization emphasized its support for the policies and initiatives of the Tinubu Administration, led by Sen. Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi, who heads IFMSL—the firm managing the ICC.

ANA cautioned against what it described as despotic actions and nepotism, urging adherence to legal frameworks and fair governance practices.

The call to reconsider the closure threats underscores concerns about potential setbacks to international engagements, investment inflows, and business opportunities at a critical time for the country’s economic development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Police arraign 29 Yoruba Nation agitators in Ibadan
Next article
PDP’s National Working Committee Affirms Confidence in Acting Chairman Umar Damagum
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

The constitutionality of death penalty: Need to amend the law, by Afe Babalola

Naija247news Naija247news -
THE death penalty is as old as mankind itself....

Why Nigeria need to convert to parliamentary system – Peter Obi

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
 Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Advocates for Parliamentary...

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke Signs Law Adopting New State Logo

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved a new...

Arraignment of APC National Chairman Ganduje Delayed Due to Unsuccessful Service of Criminal Charges

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The arraignment of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

The constitutionality of death penalty: Need to amend the law, by Afe Babalola

Opinion 0
THE death penalty is as old as mankind itself....

Why Nigeria need to convert to parliamentary system – Peter Obi

Political parties 0
 Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Advocates for Parliamentary...

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke Signs Law Adopting New State Logo

South West 0
  Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved a new...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com