Rapper Khaid reportedly rushed to the hospital for internal bleeding

April 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fast-rising 19-year-old singer, Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon alias Khaid has reportedly been rushed to the hospital a few hours ago.

A video has been shared online where Khalid was seen rushed to the hospital and laid on the hospital bed. Khaid was seen struggling on the bed as the health workers attended to him.

According to information shared online, Khaid was rushed to the hospital because he was suffering from internal bleeding.

However, the main cause of the internal bleeding of Khaid has not been communicated yet. A lot of fans and loved ones have shown concern as many pray for his recovery.(www.naija247news.com).