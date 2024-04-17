Police Arrest Man With Fake Naira notes in Enugu

April 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Enugu State Police Command have arrested one Mmaduabuchi Okonkwo, 24, suspected to be in possession of, and transacting in, fake Naira notes.

The Command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Tuesday that operatives serving in Abakaliki Road Police Division, with the support of law-abiding citizens, arrested Okonkwo on April 10.

He said a total of N40,000 suspected counterfeit of one thousand denominated notes were recovered from the suspect.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect boarded a minibus from New Haven Junction to Old IMT Bus Stop, Enugu, and gave the driver one of the counterfeited notes.

“The driver, however, scrutinised and observed that the currency was fake, and quickly raised an alarm that led to the suspect’s arrest.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to having paid the sum of N25,000 genuine Naira notes to his cohort at large for the counterfeited Naira notes worth N50,000,” he said.

Ndukwe said that he further confessed to having spent N10,000 out of the fake notes, with the remaining N40,000 recovered from him.(www.naija247news.com).