PDP’s National Working Committee Affirms Confidence in Acting Chairman Umar Damagum

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed a vote of confidence in Mr. Umar Damagum, the party’s Acting National Chairman, during its 584th meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the decision to pass the vote of confidence was motivated by Damagum’s dedicated efforts to revitalize and reposition the PDP as Nigeria’s foremost opposition party.

During the meeting presided over by Deputy National Chairman (South) Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, a motion for the vote of confidence was moved by National Vice Chairman (South East) Chief Ali Odefa and seconded by National Treasurer Hon. Yayari Mohammed.

The upcoming National Executive Council meeting scheduled for Thursday will determine whether Damagum will be officially affirmed as the party’s chairman or if a replacement will be appointed.

Damagum assumed the role of Acting Chairman following the suspension of former chairman Chief Iyorcha Ayu in 2023. (NAN)