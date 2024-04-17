Menu
South West

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke Signs Law Adopting New State Logo

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

 

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved a new state logo, replacing the one adopted during the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola in 2011.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, Governor Adeleke described the newly designed logo as a symbol of rebirth for the state.

“I am delighted to sign this new logo into law as a sign of renewal for our dear State. The new logo is significant because it resonates with and meaningfully represents our historic anthem, values, and tradition,” Governor Adeleke stated.

He emphasized that the new logo would serve as an educational resource for the younger generation, incorporating symbols of landmarks, strengths, resources, and history of Osun State. Additionally, Governor Adeleke highlighted the logo’s importance as a marketing tool for promoting the state domestically and internationally.

“It is my privilege to introduce the new logo as the symbol of our state. This announcement will usher in a new era of prosperity, abundance, and sustainability for our people and supporters,” the governor remarked.

Governor Adeleke’s assent to the new logo signifies a fresh beginning and a commitment to showcasing Osun State’s heritage and potential through its visual identity.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com

