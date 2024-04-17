Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Nigeria Struggles to Find Buyers for May Crude Shipments

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Nigeria is facing challenges in selling its crude oil for May loading, with more than half of the scheduled cargoes still awaiting buyers.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Traders specializing in West African crudes report that over 30 of the nation’s cargoes are yet to find buyers out of a total of at least 53 scheduled to load next month.

The ability to openly trade Nigeria’s crude cargoes into various markets including Asia, Europe, and the US adds to the scrutiny on the pace of sales, making it a closely monitored market detail.

Factors such as heavy refinery turnarounds in Europe leading to an excess of April barrels and competition from rival producers in the Mediterranean have contributed to the sluggish demand for Nigerian oil. Additionally, Nigeria’s crude sales face challenges from higher freight costs and premium prices for more immediate supplies.

In contrast, Angola’s May-loading crude sales have remained relatively stable, with only a few shipments still available out of the planned 34. Angola has benefited from strong demand from buyers in Asia, particularly China and India, as highlighted by the International Energy Agency in its monthly report.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
IMF Forecasts 26% Inflation Drop, 3.3% Economic Growth in 2024
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

IMF Forecasts 26% Inflation Drop, 3.3% Economic Growth in 2024

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
IMF Expect 26% Inflation Drop, 3.3% Economic Growth in...

Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe Join African Recall of J&J Cough Syrup

Naija247news Naija247news -
In response to Nigeria's health regulator's findings of elevated...

U.S. Allocates $154 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Ethiopia

Naija247news Naija247news -
The State Department announced on Tuesday that the United...

Nigeria’s Drug Regulator Finds No Record of Adverse Reactions to Recalled Cough Syrup

The Editor The Editor -
Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

IMF Forecasts 26% Inflation Drop, 3.3% Economic Growth in 2024

Analysis 0
IMF Expect 26% Inflation Drop, 3.3% Economic Growth in...

Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe Join African Recall of J&J Cough Syrup

Economy 0
In response to Nigeria's health regulator's findings of elevated...

U.S. Allocates $154 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Ethiopia

Economy 0
The State Department announced on Tuesday that the United...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com