Naira depreciates by 1.07% to sell at N1,148/$1 in the official market

April 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira recorded its first loss against the Dollar in a while in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Tuesday, April 16.

The domestic currency weakened by 1.07 per cent or N12.10 yesterday in the official market to sell at N1,148.14/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s closing rate of N1,136.04/$1.

The local currency in the parallel market, further improved its value on Tuesday by N15 to sell at N1,100/$1 versus the preceding session’s N1,115/$1.

The domestic currency depreciated against the Pound Sterling in the spot market during the session by N28.80 to close at N1,446.45/£1 compared with Monday’s value of N1,417.65/£1, and against the Euro, it lost N22.87 to settle at N1,234.79/€1 versus N1,211.92/€1.(www.naija247news.com).