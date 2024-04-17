Menu
Nigeria Police Force

JUST IN: Police arraign 29 Yoruba Nation agitators in Ibadan

By: Naija247news

Date:

No fewer than 29 suspects were on Wednesday arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court for involvement and roles in aborted invasion of the Oyo State Government Secretariat on Saturday, April 13.

They were arraigned on seven count charge bordering on treasonable felony, unlawful society, illegal possession of firearm, going armed and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The offences, according to the Investigative Police Officer, Bakare Rasaq, an Inspector with the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan is contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminak Code, Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

The number is an increase of eight more following the parade of 21 suspects erier by the Oyo Police Command.

The case with charge number Mi/520c/2024 is between the Commissioner of Police vs the 29 suspects.

Details Shortly…

