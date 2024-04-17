Junior Pope: ‘If I do not see my son’s body I will die” — mum of sound engineer

April 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The mother of sound engineer, Precious, who died alongside Jnr Pope, in a boat mishap in Anambra state on April 10, has cried out for assistance from the Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara.

In a heartbreaking video shared on social media, the mother of the deceased appealed to the governor to help bring her son’s body to the state for proper burial.

Recall that the Akwa Ibom state governor, Eno Umo, recently facilitated the moving of Abigail Frederick, the makeup artiste who died in the boat mishap from the bank of the river where it was buried in her father’s compound on Monday, April 15.

‘’I call on you Governor of Rivers state to come and help me. I have been ill. It is that my that has been funding my treatment. Please try and visit the family so we can see how to bring back my son’s body back because his landlady in Asaba says his spirit has been disturbing her. Please help me. If I do not see my son (body) I will die”, the distraught mum said. (www.naija247news.com).