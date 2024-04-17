Menu
Fubara, Eno, Mohammed arrive Akwa Ibom for PDP governors’ meeting

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, his Akwa Ibom and Bauchi States counterparts, Umo Eno and Bala Mohammed respectively have arrived the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge Asokoro, Abuja, for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum meeting.

The governors are set to meet to consolidate their positions ahead of the party’s Caucus meeting slated to hold at 8:00pm tonight and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold at 2:00pm on Thursday.

The governors are meeting a few hours after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) passed a vote of confidence on the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum amidst calls for his resignation by some members of the party’s House of Representatives caucus.

 

