Investigative News and Reports

EFCC Detains Cubana Chief Priest Over Alleged Naira Abuse

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest, ahead of his scheduled arraignment today (Wednesday) at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Cubana Chief Priest will face Justice Kehinde Ogundare on three counts related to the abuse of the national currency by allegedly spraying and tampering with Naira at a social event, contravening provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed the development in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Tuesday, stating, “Yes, Cubana Chief Priest is in our custody, and he’ll be arraigned in court tomorrow (Wednesday).”

In a suit filed on April 4, 2024, by EFCC prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) and seven other lawyers representing the EFCC Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, it is alleged that on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel in Lagos, Pascal Okechukwu tampered with N500 notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying them during a social event, an act punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

The charge marked FHC/L/ 246/2024 further alleges that during a social event in Lagos in 2020, Cubana Chief Priest similarly tampered with N500 notes by spraying them for two hours.

In Count 3, it is alleged that in January 2024, during another social event in Lagos, Pascal Okechukwu tampered with N500 notes by spraying them, also contravening Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

This move by the EFCC follows the recent conviction of cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, on similar charges, resulting in a six-month imprisonment on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Earlier, the EFCC disclosed ongoing investigations into several celebrities for alleged abuse of Naira notes, with many making statements to the commission and others invited for questioning.

In a statement, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale emphasized the commission’s commitment to curbing Naira abuse and warned the public against violating laws on currency-related crimes.

The EFCC clarified its focus on new cases of Naira abuse while acknowledging old videos circulating online, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts to preserve the integrity of the national currency.

Oyewale reiterated the EFCC’s dedication to investigating and prosecuting individuals involved in Naira abuse, emphasizing public engagement in combating this form of financial misconduct.

