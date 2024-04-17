Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Davido reacts to the possibility of Cubana Chief Priest going to jail for Naira abuse

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Davido has reacted after Paschal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, was granted bail.

The socialite was arraigned today, April 17, and was granted N10m bail with two sureties in like sum.

Subsequently, the celebrity barman, who was charged for alleged Naira abuse, took to Instagram to boast that “money na water”. He has now deleted the caption.

Davido went under the post to write: “I no go see you for 6 months ke… never.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Africa’s Millionaire Population Declines Over Past Decade Due to Economic Challenges
Next article
Three Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Murder
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Murder

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Justice Irele-Ifijeh of the Edo State...

Africa’s Millionaire Population Declines Over Past Decade Due to Economic Challenges

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The key points regarding the decline in Africa’s millionaire...

I Have No Regrets Being a Stripper – BBNaija Chichi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BBNaija Chichi recently confessed that she...

Treason Charge: Nnamdi Kanu Lists Conditions for Trial, Demands Restoration of Bail

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Murder

CrimeWatch 0
April 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Justice Irele-Ifijeh of the Edo State...

Africa’s Millionaire Population Declines Over Past Decade Due to Economic Challenges

Economic growth 0
The key points regarding the decline in Africa’s millionaire...

I Have No Regrets Being a Stripper – BBNaija Chichi

Entertainment 0
April 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BBNaija Chichi recently confessed that she...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com