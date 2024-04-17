Davido reacts to the possibility of Cubana Chief Priest going to jail for Naira abuse

April 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Davido has reacted after Paschal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, was granted bail.

The socialite was arraigned today, April 17, and was granted N10m bail with two sureties in like sum.

Subsequently, the celebrity barman, who was charged for alleged Naira abuse, took to Instagram to boast that “money na water”. He has now deleted the caption.

Davido went under the post to write: “I no go see you for 6 months ke… never.” (www.naija247news.com).