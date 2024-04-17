Bobrisky: Portable Begs EFCC for Forgiveness Over Money Spraying

Controversial artist, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to pardon him for his past actions of spraying money on his fans, following the recent sentencing of crossdresser Bobrisky for a similar offence.

Portable, who once claimed to distribute nearly N2 million daily to his followers through money spraying, expressed remorse during a live chat. He emphasized that his intention was to show kindness to people, but he now understands the gravity of his actions.

In an effort to amend his ways, Portable vowed to cease money spraying and instead encouraged his supporters to open bank accounts for direct transfers. He pleaded for forgiveness from the government and the EFCC, clarifying that he did not intend to deface the Naira but rather to assist others.

“I didn’t deface the Naira. I help a lot of people. After God, it’s the government. Please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money. No more spraying of money,” Portable stated during the chat.