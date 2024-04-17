Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Bobrisky: Portable Begs EFCC for Forgiveness Over Money Spraying

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Controversial artist, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to pardon him for his past actions of spraying money on his fans, following the recent sentencing of crossdresser Bobrisky for a similar offence.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Portable, who once claimed to distribute nearly N2 million daily to his followers through money spraying, expressed remorse during a live chat. He emphasized that his intention was to show kindness to people, but he now understands the gravity of his actions.

In an effort to amend his ways, Portable vowed to cease money spraying and instead encouraged his supporters to open bank accounts for direct transfers. He pleaded for forgiveness from the government and the EFCC, clarifying that he did not intend to deface the Naira but rather to assist others.

“I didn’t deface the Naira. I help a lot of people. After God, it’s the government. Please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money. No more spraying of money,” Portable stated during the chat.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
1.2 Million Young Nigerians To Benefit From Tinubu Administration’s Student Loan Scheme
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

1.2 Million Young Nigerians To Benefit From Tinubu Administration’s Student Loan Scheme

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration's Student Loan Scheme is...

EFCC Detains Cubana Chief Priest Over Alleged Naira Abuse

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained...

FG Targets for 24-Hour Port Clearance with National Single Window Project

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Federal Government has launched a concerted effort to...

Nigeria Struggles to Find Buyers for May Crude Shipments

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigeria is facing challenges in selling its crude oil...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

1.2 Million Young Nigerians To Benefit From Tinubu Administration’s Student Loan Scheme

Colleges 0
  The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration's Student Loan Scheme is...

EFCC Detains Cubana Chief Priest Over Alleged Naira Abuse

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained...

FG Targets for 24-Hour Port Clearance with National Single Window Project

Maritime 0
The Federal Government has launched a concerted effort to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com