Security News

Bandits Kill Three, Kidnap Seven In Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected Bandits on Tuesday killed three persons in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Two people were killed when the assailants attacked a community near Anguwar Tanko Dogon Sarki settlement under the Kakangi constituency of Birnin Gwari LGA around 9:00 am, according to residents.

The bandits also attacked Rafin Gora village, located two kilometres from the Dogon Dawa area of the constituency around 7:00 pm on the same day, killing a villager and abducting seven others.

A member of the Birnin Gwari Progressive Emirates Union, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the Anguwar Tanko Dogon Sarki incident.

He also mentioned that on the same day, the bandits abducted some villagers at Tashar Keji village under the Kakangi constituency of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the State.

The member representing Kakangi Ward in the State Assembly, Yahaya Musa Dan Salio, confirmed the incident at Rafin Gora village but said he was yet to receive full details of the other incidents.

Meanwhile, the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan, could not be reached at the time of filing this report as calls made to him went unanswered.(www.naija247news.com).

