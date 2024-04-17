Arraignment of APC National Chairman Ganduje Delayed Due to Unsuccessful Service of Criminal Charges

The arraignment of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, alongside his wife, son, and five others, was delayed on Wednesday in Kano State due to the government’s inability to serve criminal charges against them.

Ganduje and the other respondents were expected to face eight counts of charges related to a $413,000 bribery allegation, as well as diversion and misappropriation of funds amounting to N1.38 billion, among other accusations.

During the court proceedings presided over by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, only the counsel representing the 6th respondent was present, while lawyers for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, and 8th respondents were absent.

The counsel for the Kano State government, Bar. Y. A. Adamu, informed the court that they were unable to serve the respondents personally with the charges.

Adamu attempted to move an ex parte motion application to serve the respondents through substituted means; however, the counsel representing the 6th respondent, Bar. Nureini Jimoh SAN, objected to the motion.

Jimoh argued that there is no provision for serving criminal charges via ex parte motion and vowed to challenge any such move at the Court of Appeal.

Consequently, Justice Na’abba adjourned the matter until April 29, 2024, for further proceedings.

Recently, the Kano State government initiated legal action against Ganduje, his wife, son, and five others in connection with the charges.