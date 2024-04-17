Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges

1.2 Million Young Nigerians To Benefit From Tinubu Administration’s Student Loan Scheme

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration’s Student Loan Scheme is set to benefit no fewer than 1.2 million young Nigerians in its first batch, following the signing of the enabling law by President Tinubu on April 3.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Mr. Akintunde Sawyer, announced that the process for participating in the programme will commence “anytime soon.”

Funding for this ambitious programme will be sourced from one per cent of the total annual collectable revenue by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), with a revenue target of N19.4 trillion set for this year. Should FIRS meet this projection, N194 billion will be available as loans to beneficiary students.

Repayment of the loans will begin two years after the completion of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

Mr. Sawyer outlined the application process, indicating that interested students will need to provide their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) numbers, National Identification Number (NIN), and Bank Verification Number (BVN), among other details. Those already enrolled in tertiary institutions seeking the loan will also need to provide their matriculation details.

Successful applicants will have their fees paid directly to their institutions, in addition to receiving stipends for their upkeep, enabling them to cover basic needs like food, photocopying, and data expenses.

President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring widespread access to the scheme was reiterated by Mr. Sawyer, emphasizing that the programme aims to be inclusive and not elitist, with the goal of expanding educational opportunities for as many Nigerians as possible.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of the scheme in preventing Nigerian students from dropping out of tertiary institutions due to financial constraints and thanked the National Assembly for passing the bill expeditiously, allowing for swift implementation of the Student Loan Scheme.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
EFCC Detains Cubana Chief Priest Over Alleged Naira Abuse
Next article
Bobrisky: Portable Begs EFCC for Forgiveness Over Money Spraying
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bobrisky: Portable Begs EFCC for Forgiveness Over Money Spraying

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Controversial artist, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has...

EFCC Detains Cubana Chief Priest Over Alleged Naira Abuse

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained...

FG Targets for 24-Hour Port Clearance with National Single Window Project

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Federal Government has launched a concerted effort to...

Nigeria Struggles to Find Buyers for May Crude Shipments

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigeria is facing challenges in selling its crude oil...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bobrisky: Portable Begs EFCC for Forgiveness Over Money Spraying

Lifestyle News 0
Controversial artist, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has...

EFCC Detains Cubana Chief Priest Over Alleged Naira Abuse

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained...

FG Targets for 24-Hour Port Clearance with National Single Window Project

Maritime 0
The Federal Government has launched a concerted effort to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com