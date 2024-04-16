UPDATED: Kaduna Assembly commences probe of El-Rufai’s administration

Kaduna Assembly Sets Up Committee to Probe Financial Transactions under Former Governor El-Rufai

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has established a 13-man adhoc committee to investigate financial transactions, loans, grants, and project executions during the tenure of immediate-past Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai. The constitution of the adhoc committee followed a motion by Hon. Yusuf Mugu, the member representing Kaura Constituency.

Mugu emphasized the importance of investigating the loans borrowed by the former governor, stating that transparency is needed for the people of the state to understand how these funds were utilized. He highlighted concerns about public perceptions and criticisms surrounding the state leadership, stressing the need to rebuild trust with development partners and lenders.

Former Speaker Yusuf Zailani shared his experiences during the El-Rufai administration, expressing challenges faced in denying approval for certain loans. He underscored the importance of legislative oversight in financial matters, highlighting discrepancies in loan approvals.

Members Samuel Kambai and Hon. Henry Zachariah Marah reiterated the legislative responsibility to approve loans before disbursement, emphasizing discrepancies in the approval process during El-Rufai’s tenure.

Speaker Yusuf Dahiru Liman emphasized the committee’s mandate to invite relevant stakeholders, including former assembly speakers and key agencies, for a comprehensive investigation. He assured transparency and urged all parties to provide truthful insights.

The assembly unanimously decided to provide notes from the previous administration to guide the committee in assessing the state’s financial status.

The 13-man committee, led by Hon. Aminu Anti as Chairman and Hon. Yusuf Mugu Kaura as Deputy Chairman, will investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015 to 2023. Notable personalities, including former speakers, commissioners, and senior officials, will be summoned to provide testimonies.

Governor Uba Sani highlighted challenges in debt repayment inherited from the previous administration, sparking internal discussions within the Kaduna chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).