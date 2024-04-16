University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Gutted By Fire

April 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A section of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), has been razed down by fire, leaving many drugs and office appliances destroyed.

The inferno, it was gathered, happened on Sunday around 7:30pm.

It was gathered that the fire started from the last floor of building 7, which housed the pharmacy mini-store of the hospital.

Drugs, computer appliances and air-conditioners among others were reportedly affected.

The spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident while speaking to newsmen on Monday.

He said, “The building, a two-story structure, housing 12 wards, 2 pharmacies, a side lab, and cash offices, was spared from extensive destruction.

“However, an office and the pharmacy mini-store were affected by the fire destroying drugs, computers and air conditioners among other equipment.” (www.naija247news.com).