UNILAG, UNN, UNIPORT, EBSU, Two Others To Receive €1.8 Million Grant From EU

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The University of Lagos, University of Nigeria Nsukka, University of Port-Harcourt, Ebonyi State University, and two other Nigerian Universities will each receive €1.8 million from the European Union.

This funding, through the EU-funded Intra-Africa Mobility Scheme, is to be allocated for projects focusing on the development of high-level green and digital skills.

Folosade Boriwo, Ministry of Education’s Director of Press & Public Relations, announced the grant following an agreement signed by Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, at the Global Gateway High-Level Event on Education in Brussels, Belgium. This agreement enables EU funding for these six Nigerian universities.

The statement noted that these universities are among the educational institutions benefiting from the 15 Intra-Africa Mobility Scheme Projects funded by the EU, with €27 million under the flagship Youth Mobility for Africa initiative.

The projects include: the CB4EE and GREEN STEM projects at the University of Lagos, the CREATE-Green Africa project at the University of Port-Harcourt, the GENES II and ORPHAN projects at Ebonyi State University, and the HCE Solutions project at the Federal University of Technology and the University of Nigeria.

“The EU has allocated €1.8 million to each of the six Projects under the Intra-Africa Mobility Scheme, providing a total of €27 million in funding. These Projects, to be facilitated by various Nigerian Universities, aim to enhance learning mobility opportunities for Students, Trainees, and Staff across the Continent, focusing on the development of high-level green and digital skills.

“The participating Nigerian Universities include the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for the CB4EE and GREEN STEM projects, the University of Port-Harcourt for the CREATE-Green Africa project, the Ebonyi State University for the GENES II and ORPHAN projects, and the Federal University of Technology and the University of Nigeria for the HCE Solutions project. Each University’s participation underscores the collaborative effort towards advancing Education and skill development in Africa,” the statement read in part.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
