Nigeria Metro News

Two teenage girls drown as canoe capsizes in Niger state

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 16, 22024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two teenage girls from the Kofa community, in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State have died following a canoe mishap in the Kota dam.

The Commander of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Tafa, Hussaini Abubakar, who confirmed the incident to the Daily Trust on Monday, April 15, 2024, said the mishap occurred around 5pm on Saturday, after the victims, alongside two other girls, boarded a canoe to cross to the nearby Kadau community for a Sallah visit.

Abubakar said that the two other girls and the driver of the canoe were rescued and rushed to the hospital.

A fisherman, Abdul Gambo, said he was repairing his canoe on the bank of the dam when he heard distress calls.

“I rushed towards them with my canoe, and with the support of others, we were able to rescue three people before pulling out two corpses from the water.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

