Tinubu declares April 7 National Police Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that the Federal Government had approved the first week of April as police week and the last day of the week April 7 as National Police Day.

President Tinubu who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima made this known at the maiden edition of the award ceremony of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations held at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

He said the federal government has approved the first week of April as police week and the last day of the week as National Police Day to honour the Police Force in the life of this great nation adding that they have approved the adoption of the first week of April as Police Week.

“The last day of the week, the 7th of April, is declared National Police Day in Nigeria” he stressed

President Tinubu stated that a complete overhaul of the institutional mentality and memory of police officers is fundamental to his administration’s ongoing bid to transform the force into a modern, professional, and accountable institution.

He stressed the need to engage men and women of the force in training and capacity-building to equip them with the requisite expertise to carry out the arduous task of modern policing.

“This would ensure that police officers were equipped with the knowledge, skills, values, and expertise required to tackle the complex challenges of modern policing, and the government would upgrade equipment and technology to enhance operational effectiveness and efficiency of the force.

“This includes acquiring fit-for-purpose equipment, weapons, ammunition, and armoured carriers to provide cover and protection for officers in combat situations, he noted.

Tinubu recalled that the nation’s security architecture was being stretched beyond elastic limits, and the citizens had been able to endure in the face of security threats as well as attacks on their lives and livelihoods due to the commitment of the police.

“Your exemplary valour doesn’t only represent the pinnacle of patriotism that binds us but also instils confidence that brighter days lie just beyond the horizon,” President Tinubu said.

“Our idea of a modern police force goes beyond superficial changes like repainting office buildings and residences or simply procuring firearms.

“The transformation we seek must transcend mere policy and infrastructure; it requires a fundamental overhaul of our institutional mentality and memory” he added.

In his goodwill message, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for recognizing the hard work, resilience and patriotism of the officers and men of the police force.

In his remarks, the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam stated that Nigerians must recognize and appreciate the hard work and commitment of brave men and women who selflessly serve the people of Nigeria.

The Minister pointed out that Service is at the heart of the law enforcement profession and Police officers dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others, often putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure the safety of their communities.

His words, “As we acknowledge the challenges and risks that our police officers face each day, we must also recognize the importance of supporting them in their mission.

“Providing proper training, resources, and support systems for our officers is essential to ensuring their well-being and effectiveness in their roles”.

In his welcome address, Egbetokun applauded Tinubu for his support of the force, as well as his administration’s efforts in ensuring the nation’s security forces were up to their game and assured of their dedication, courage, and selflessness to the nation.