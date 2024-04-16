SEC Announces Virtual Capital Market Committee Meeting for Q1 2024

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria has disclosed plans for the virtual Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting for the first quarter of 2024. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 18, with a focus on addressing critical challenges and exploring strategic initiatives to propel the Nigerian capital market forward.

The announcement was made to journalists by the SEC on Monday, highlighting the meeting’s objectives to thoroughly address pressing market issues and provide updates on significant accomplishments by various technical committees. These include the Commodities Ecosystem Implementation Committee, E-Dividend and Direct Cash Settlement, Financial Literacy, and the Non-interest Capital Market Financial Literacy Technical Committee.

The CMC comprises representatives from the SEC, capital market operators, trade groups, and other stakeholders, serving as a vital platform for dialogue, idea exchange, and collaboration on market growth and development initiatives. Established to facilitate continuous improvement in market operations and regulatory frameworks, the committee fosters stakeholder engagement and feedback to enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the capital market.

According to the SEC, the meeting will convene CEOs from all registered capital market firms, including broker/dealers, investment advisers, custodians, fund/portfolio managers, and others, to participate in discussions aimed at advancing the Nigerian capital market landscape.