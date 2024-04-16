Menu
North West

Revisit Kwankwaso, Ganduje’s disagreement, Lukman appeals to Tinubu

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Former APC NWC Member Calls on Party Leaders, Including Tinubu, to Intervene in Kano Political Dispute

Salihu Moh. Lukman, a former member of the APC’s National Working Committee, has urged party leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, to step in and resolve the political dispute between former Kano State governors Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Lukman emphasized the importance of revisiting the issues that caused their disagreement to renew APC’s presence in Kano and the wider northern region.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Lukman advised against focusing solely on bribery allegations against Ganduje, stressing that honesty and progressivism demand broader engagement with the political challenges facing the party. He suggested exploring possibilities for political alliances or mergers with Kwankwaso’s NNPP to strengthen APC’s support base.

Lukman highlighted the need for APC leaders, particularly President Tinubu, to leverage this opportunity to demonstrate progressive leadership and address corruption allegations, emphasizing the party’s commitment to fighting corruption since its inception in 2015. He urged support for Ganduje to clear his name amid the political dynamics in Kano.

2027 Presidency: Atiku should retire, Wike must be sanctioned, PDP Group Insists
Arewa berates Kano Gov over alleged involvement in purported sack of Ganduje as APC National chair
