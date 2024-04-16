Police, Army investigate Abia hotel manager’s alleged killing by military personnel

April 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Abia on Monday said it had begun discreet investigation into the alleged murder of the Manager of Royal Damgrete Hotel, Umuahia, Mr James Etubi, by suspected military personnel.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Umuahia on Monday.

Chinaka stated that the command’s detectives had visited the hospital, taken pictures of the deceased, while the body was undergoing autopsy.

She added that the hotel director had on Friday alleged in a report at the Central Police State, Umuahia, that four military personnel came to their hotel on Factory Road, Umuahia, took away four of his staff members and beat them up.

According to Chinaka, the incident resulted in various degrees of injury.

“One of the staff members, James Etubi, slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

“His body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary,” she stated.

She explained that the incident happened in the aftermath of the death of a cadet officer, who allegedly got drowned at the hotel’s swimming pool on April 9.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army said it was deeply concerned by the alleged “unprofessional conduct” of some of its personnel in the tragic death of the hotel manager.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen.

Nwachukwu said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, had promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the facts and bring to book, anyone found culpable.

He said that the Army extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased hotel manager and Nigerian Air Force Officer Cadet, Emmanuel Onyemereche.

The Army spokesman assured the public that efforts would be made to ensure that justice was served in the matter.

He stated: “The Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline, and therefore any personnel found culpable of wrongdoing will face appropriate legal sanctions.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian Army reaffirms its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the security of all citizens.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to promote lasting peace and security throughout the country.

“The Nigerian Army is resolute in its pursuit of truth and justice and we will keep the public informed at the conclusion of the investigation.”