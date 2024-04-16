Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Ondo State Governorship: It’s Alexander Olusola Oke’s Turn, APC Insists

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Alexander Olusola Oke, a legal luminary and aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Ondo State, is preparing for the upcoming primary scheduled for the weekend. As the contest approaches, questions linger over whether he will emerge victorious in the shadow poll.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A group named ‘Moment of Truth’ insists that it is Oke’s turn to lead the Sunshine State, especially considering the tradition of rotational governance that favors his native Ondo South Senatorial District. Across Ondo State, including within the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is widespread acceptance of the district’s right to produce the next governor. Now, the focus shifts to identifying the most suitable candidate among the aspirants.

The APC primary, set for Saturday across 203 wards in 18 local governments, will see around 99,000 registered party members determine the fate of the contenders. Notably, 16 aspirants are vying for the APC ticket, setting the stage for a competitive showdown.

The leader of ‘Moment of Truth,’ Benson Enikuomehin, emphasized the importance of public debates among the contenders to address their manifestos and engage with the electorate. Enikuomehin articulated reasons why Oke is well-suited for the governorship, citing his knowledge, experience, and commitment to Ondo State’s development.

Oke’s prior foray into the governorship race in 2016, competing against former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has equipped him for the current contest. Enikuomehin highlighted Oke’s dedication, citing his effective management of personal responsibilities and resources, including his family, as indicative of his potential to lead the state.

Looking ahead, Enikuomehin underscored the pivotal role of the primary in shaping Ondo State’s future, cautioning against selecting a wrong candidate that could endanger the state’s prospects. He emphasized the strategic importance of APC retaining power in Ondo, noting the significant natural resources that both APC and PDP aim to leverage.

Enikuomehin called on the political parties to prioritize competence and trustworthiness in candidate selection, recognizing the broader implications for the state’s governance and development trajectory. Notably, he advocated for micro-zoning within Ondo South, aligning with the district’s aspirations for equitable representation and development.

The upcoming primary represents a critical juncture for Ondo State politics, with Enikuomehin applauding President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to a fair and credible process, urging non-partisan engagement to uphold the integrity of the primary.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Arewa berates Kano Gov over alleged involvement in purported sack of Ganduje as APC National chair
Next article
APC Dismisses Alleged Suspension of Ganduje as National Chairman
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

APC Dismisses Alleged Suspension of Ganduje as National Chairman

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives...

Arewa berates Kano Gov over alleged involvement in purported sack of Ganduje as APC National chair

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Arewa Peace and Development Initiative (APDI) Accuses Governor Abba...

Revisit Kwankwaso, Ganduje’s disagreement, Lukman appeals to Tinubu

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Former APC NWC Member Calls on Party Leaders, Including...

2027 Presidency: Atiku should retire, Wike must be sanctioned, PDP Group Insists

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Abuja: Barely 48 hours of the National Executive Committee...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

APC Dismisses Alleged Suspension of Ganduje as National Chairman

Political parties 0
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives...

Arewa berates Kano Gov over alleged involvement in purported sack of Ganduje as APC National chair

Political parties 0
Arewa Peace and Development Initiative (APDI) Accuses Governor Abba...

Revisit Kwankwaso, Ganduje’s disagreement, Lukman appeals to Tinubu

North West 0
Former APC NWC Member Calls on Party Leaders, Including...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com