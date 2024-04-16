Ondo State Governorship: It’s Alexander Olusola Oke’s Turn, APC Insists

Alexander Olusola Oke, a legal luminary and aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Ondo State, is preparing for the upcoming primary scheduled for the weekend. As the contest approaches, questions linger over whether he will emerge victorious in the shadow poll.

A group named ‘Moment of Truth’ insists that it is Oke’s turn to lead the Sunshine State, especially considering the tradition of rotational governance that favors his native Ondo South Senatorial District. Across Ondo State, including within the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is widespread acceptance of the district’s right to produce the next governor. Now, the focus shifts to identifying the most suitable candidate among the aspirants.

The APC primary, set for Saturday across 203 wards in 18 local governments, will see around 99,000 registered party members determine the fate of the contenders. Notably, 16 aspirants are vying for the APC ticket, setting the stage for a competitive showdown.

The leader of ‘Moment of Truth,’ Benson Enikuomehin, emphasized the importance of public debates among the contenders to address their manifestos and engage with the electorate. Enikuomehin articulated reasons why Oke is well-suited for the governorship, citing his knowledge, experience, and commitment to Ondo State’s development.

Oke’s prior foray into the governorship race in 2016, competing against former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has equipped him for the current contest. Enikuomehin highlighted Oke’s dedication, citing his effective management of personal responsibilities and resources, including his family, as indicative of his potential to lead the state.

Looking ahead, Enikuomehin underscored the pivotal role of the primary in shaping Ondo State’s future, cautioning against selecting a wrong candidate that could endanger the state’s prospects. He emphasized the strategic importance of APC retaining power in Ondo, noting the significant natural resources that both APC and PDP aim to leverage.

Enikuomehin called on the political parties to prioritize competence and trustworthiness in candidate selection, recognizing the broader implications for the state’s governance and development trajectory. Notably, he advocated for micro-zoning within Ondo South, aligning with the district’s aspirations for equitable representation and development.

The upcoming primary represents a critical juncture for Ondo State politics, with Enikuomehin applauding President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to a fair and credible process, urging non-partisan engagement to uphold the integrity of the primary.