Nigeria’s NCAA Suspends Permit of Three Private Jet Operators for Commercial Flights

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has taken action by suspending the permits of three private jet operators found conducting commercial flights in violation of regulations. This decision follows a stern warning issued by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, regarding the significant loss of revenue caused by unlicensed commercial operations of private jets.

Acting Director General of NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, announced the suspension through a statement on Tuesday, highlighting the continued engagement in commercial flight operations despite prior warnings to cease such activities.

According to Najomo, the suspension is a consequence of the operators’ persistent violation of regulations despite previous admonitions. The Authority maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards such infractions to ensure compliance with aviation standards and regulations.

In the statement, Najomo emphasized, “In line with our zero tolerance for violation of regulations, the Authority has suspended the Permit for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) of these operators. To further sanitize the general aviation sector, I have directed that a re-evaluation of all holders of PNCF be carried out on or before April 19, 2024, to ascertain compliance with regulatory requirements.”

Furthermore, the NCAA directed all holders of the Permit for Non-Commercial Flights to submit relevant documents to the Authority within 72 hours for further evaluation and compliance verification.

Najomo also warned existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders against using aircraft listed on their PNCF for commercial charter operations without proper authorization. He emphasized the importance of only engaging legitimate charter services from operators holding valid Air Operators Certificates issued by the NCAA.

The NCAA urged the aviation industry’s legitimate players and the traveling public to report any unauthorized commercial activities promptly for appropriate action to uphold safety and regulatory standards in Nigeria’s aviation sector.