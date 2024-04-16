Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pharmaceuticals

Nigeria’s Drug Regulator Finds No Record of Adverse Reactions to Recalled Cough Syrup

By: The Editor

Date:

Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) stated that it has no documented cases of children experiencing illness or fatalities due to exposure to a batch of cough syrup manufactured by Johnson & Johnson in South Africa, which was recalled last week. The recall was prompted by laboratory tests revealing elevated levels of diethylene glycol, a toxic substance harmful to humans, leading regulatory bodies in five other African nations to also issue recalls.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

South Africa’s drug regulatory authority reported no adverse reactions linked to the recalled Benylin Paediatric Syrup batches, neither domestically nor internationally. The manufacturer, Kenvue, which acquired the brand after its spin-off from J&J last year, is collaborating with authorities to conduct tests and investigations to identify the root cause.

Diethylene glycol ingestion can lead to acute kidney failure and has been associated with numerous child fatalities in countries like Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon since 2022, marking one of the worst incidents of oral medication poisoning globally.

Fraden Bitrus, NAFDAC’s director of pharmacovigilance, clarified that the agency initiated testing on cough syrups following reports of child fatalities, rather than specific reports of harm in Nigeria. While some products passed the tests, others failed, prompting a closer examination of the recalled batch manufactured by J&J in South Africa in May 2021.

Joe Wolk, chief financial officer of J&J, indicated that investigations are primarily conducted with Kenvue at this stage. Kenvue, in collaboration with health authorities, is actively determining the necessary steps moving forward.

Beyond Nigeria and South Africa, regulators in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe have also recalled the same batch of Benylin Paediatric Syrup, emphasizing the collective concern for public health and safety across the region.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Volkswagen to Invest 4 Billion Rand in South African Plant for New SUV Production
Next article
U.S. Allocates $154 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Ethiopia
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe Join African Recall of J&J Cough Syrup

Naija247news Naija247news -
In response to Nigeria's health regulator's findings of elevated...

U.S. Allocates $154 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Ethiopia

Naija247news Naija247news -
The State Department announced on Tuesday that the United...

Volkswagen to Invest 4 Billion Rand in South African Plant for New SUV Production

Naija247news Naija247news -
Volkswagen announced its intention to inject 4 billion rand...

Ghana Struggles to Reach Debt Agreement with International Bondholders

Naija247news Naija247news -
In its quest to restructure $13 billion of international...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe Join African Recall of J&J Cough Syrup

Economy 0
In response to Nigeria's health regulator's findings of elevated...

U.S. Allocates $154 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Ethiopia

Economy 0
The State Department announced on Tuesday that the United...

Volkswagen to Invest 4 Billion Rand in South African Plant for New SUV Production

Economy 0
Volkswagen announced its intention to inject 4 billion rand...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com