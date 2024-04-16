Menu
NECO reschedules 2024 common entrance exam into Unity colleges

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges and the entrance examination into Federal Government Academy, Suleja.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by Azeez Sani, acting Director, Information and Digital Communication, of the council.

Sani stated that the common entrance examination earlier scheduled for April 20, 2024, would now take place on June 1, 2024.

He also said that the entrance examination for gifted and talented children into the Federal Government Academy, Suleja, earlier scheduled to take place on May 4, 2024, would now take place on May 25, 2024.

He added that the rescheduling of the two examinations was due to the low enrollment of candidates.

He enjoined candidates, parents, guardians, schools, and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new dates.

Sani said that registration of candidates would continue until the new dates of the examinations. (NAN)

