Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates to N1,080$ in parallel market

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N1,080 per dollar in the parallel market, from N1,230 per dollar last weekend.
Similarly, the Naira appreciated in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM, to N1,136.04 per dollar.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N1,136.04 per dollar from N1,143.38 per dollar last week Friday, indicating N7.34 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates narrowed to N56.04 per dollar from N86.62 per dollar last Friday.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Junior Pope: Hilda Dokubo issues stern warning to Nollywood movie producers
Next article
N4.8bn fraud: Court awaits A’Court verdict on Ibeto’s appeal on jurisdiction
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

N4.8bn fraud: Court awaits A’Court verdict on Ibeto’s appeal on jurisdiction

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has...

Junior Pope: Hilda Dokubo issues stern warning to Nollywood movie producers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo,  has...

FG to go after illegal commercial jet operators and uncertified pilots

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Minister of aviation and aerospace, Festus...

US Based Nigerian Man, Michael Chidozie dies after American wife shoots him 4 times

Naija247news Naija247news -
Houston Man Dies Weeks After Wife Allegedly Shot Him...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

N4.8bn fraud: Court awaits A’Court verdict on Ibeto’s appeal on jurisdiction

Cases & Trials 0
A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has...

Junior Pope: Hilda Dokubo issues stern warning to Nollywood movie producers

Entertainment 0
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo,  has...

FG to go after illegal commercial jet operators and uncertified pilots

Aviation 0
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Minister of aviation and aerospace, Festus...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com