Naira Appreciates by 0.6% Against Dollar at Official Market

April 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira on Monday appreciated 0.6% at the official market, trading at N1,136.04 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira gained N6.34.

This represents a 0.55 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, April 12, exchanging at N1,142.38 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to 251.60 million dollars on Monday down from 281.34 million dollars recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,227 and N1,000 against the dollar.(www.naija247news.com).