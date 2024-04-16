Menu
North West

“Kaduna Assembly Launches Probe into Ex-Governor El-Rufai’s Financial Transactions

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Kaduna House of Assembly has established a 13-man ad hoc committee to investigate financial transactions, loans, grants, and project executions during the tenure of former Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

The decision to form the committee was made following a motion presented on the Assembly floor by Hon. Yusuf Mugu, representing Kaura Constituency, who emphasized the importance of scrutinizing the loans obtained by the former Governor.

Speaker Yusuf Dahiru Liman, presiding over the plenary session, urged the ad hoc committee to thoroughly investigate the matters at hand and summon all relevant stakeholders for questioning and inquiry.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

