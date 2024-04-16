Investors Loses N304bn as All Share Index plunges by 0.53%

April 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian equities market on Monday closed lower again as the All Share Index plunged by 0.53% to settle at 101,777.12 points from the previous close of 102,314.56 points on Friday.

The Market Capitalization declined by 0.53% to close at N57.561 trillion from the previous close of N57.865 trillion, thereby shedding N304 billion.

Aggregate volume of traded stocks was 326.6 million units, down by 55.50% from the previous close of 734 million units, while the value of traded stock at the close of the market today stood at N7 billion in 10,777 deals.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 10 equities gained while 32 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UPDC led other percentage gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at N1.43 from the previous close of N1.30

MORISON, Nem Insurance and DAAR COMMUNICATION among other few gainers grew their share prices by 9.77%, 8.90% and 7.69% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Fidelity Bank led other percentage price losers, shedding 10.00% of it share price to close the day at N9.00 from previous close of N10.00.

Jaiz Bank, RT BRISCO and GTCO among other price decliners shed their share prices by 9.69%, 8.47% and 7.73% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 42 million units of its shares in 708 deals, valued at N1.18 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 27.6 million units of its shares in 621 deals, worth about N396 million.(www.naija247news.com).