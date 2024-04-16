Fidelity Bank Plc declares 60 kobo dividend to shareholders

April 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fidelity Bank Plc has declared a final dividend payout of 60 kobo per share to its shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2023.

This is a 20 per cent increase from last year’s dividend, which was 50 kobo.

The financial institution reported Gross Earnings of N555.83 billion for the 12 months period, up by 64.91% from N337.05 reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 112.85% to N99.45 billion from N46.72 billion reported in FY 2022.

Earnings per share of the Group stands at N3.11.

At the share price of N9, the P/E ratio of Fidelity Bank stands at 2.90x with earnings yield of 34.52%.

The report partly read: “The board of directors of the group, pursuant to the provisions of Section 379 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, proposes a final dividend of N0.60k per share (31 December 2022: N0.50k per share) for the 2023 financial year.(www.naija247news.com).