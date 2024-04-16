EFCC Witness: DNA Matches Victim on Chidinma Ojukwu’s Blouse in Ataga Murder Trial

In the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu for the murder of Super TV CEO, Michael Ataga, Dr. Richard Somiari, the Centre Director/Consultant for the Lagos State DNA and Forensics Centre, testified that DNA blood samples found on Chidinma’s blouse matched that of Usifo Ataga. The witness made this revelation before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square on Tuesday, April 16.

Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, is standing trial alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

Dr. Somiari, the eleventh prosecution witness (PW11), provided insights into the forensic evidence gathered in the case, revealing the significance of the DNA findings from the crime scene.

Led in evidence by the Lagos State Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Adenike Oluwafemi, Dr. Somiari detailed the extensive process of evidence collection and analysis carried out by the DNA and Forensics Centre.

He explained that DNA samples retrieved from Chidinma’s blouse were a critical part of the evidence triangle linking the suspect to the crime scene and the victim, Michael Ataga.

Dr. Somiari’s testimony underscored the meticulous investigation conducted by forensic experts to establish crucial links between the accused and the crime.

The defense counsels for the accused, including Onwuka Egwu, Babatunde Busari, and C. G. Ugochikwu, engaged in cross-examination to challenge specific aspects of the DNA analysis and evidence handling.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned the trial till May 30 for continuation, following the testimony and cross-examination presented in court.