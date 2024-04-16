EFCC to Arraign Cubana Chief Priest for Alleged Naira Abuse

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign socialite Cubana Chief Priest for alleged naira abuse on Wednesday. The commission has filed charges against him at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, where he will appear before Justice Kehinde Ogundare at 9am.

EFCC’s announcement comes in the wake of its recent prosecution and conviction of cross-dresser Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, for similar offenses. Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in jail following EFCC’s legal action against him.

In a statement on Sunday, EFCC disclosed that several celebrities are under investigation for their illegal use of the nation’s currency, hinting at more arrests and legal actions against individuals found guilty of naira abuse. Cubana Chief Priest’s arraignment is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to enforce financial regulations and combat currency-related offenses.