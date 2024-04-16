Edo Police Arrest 22 -Yr Old Boy With Gun, POS Machine

April 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 22-year-old identified as Francis Okoye Obinna, who was travelling from Lagos state to Anambra state has been arrested by the Edo police command after a gun and a POS were allegedly found on him on April 7.

A statement released by the command says during a stop and search, a Brownie Pistol with breach No. PZ1833, 9 rounds of 6mm ammunition and a POS Machine were allegedly found on him. In his confessional statement, Obinna said it was one man called Emma in Lagos who gave him the gun to use to threaten one Mr Paul Okoye, who he claimed killed his father with a charm in Anambra State.

The operatives of the Command travelled to Lagos to ascertain the truth about his statement, however, it was discovered that the suspect was telling lies.

Investigation continues to know how he came about the gun and the POS, and what he uses them for.(www.naija247news.com).