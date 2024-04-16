Arewa berates Kano Gov over alleged involvement in purported sack of Ganduje as APC National chair

Arewa Peace and Development Initiative (APDI) Accuses Governor Abba Yusuf of Plotting Against APC Chairman Ganduje

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Arewa Peace and Development Initiative (APDI) has accused Governor Abba Yusuf of orchestrating a scheme to remove the national chairman of the APC, Umar Ganduje, and ignite a crisis in Kano State and the northern region. The group raised concerns about perceived political vendetta and witch-hunt by Governor Yusuf against his predecessor.

At a briefing on Tuesday, the APDI alleged that Governor Yusuf diverted taxpayer funds to sponsor protests, rallies, and press conferences aimed at tarnishing Ganduje’s image. Yakubu Dauda, the group’s convener, claimed that this effort is to force President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove Ganduje from office.

Dauda expressed worries about the dangerous implications of such tactics on the country’s polity, condemning the criminal impersonation of one party by another to undermine its leadership. He highlighted concerns over planned violent unrest in Kano, warning that it could escalate to other Arewa states.

The APDI called for a unified response from the north to hold Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso accountable for jeopardizing collective well-being. They urged the APC to investigate and prosecute those involved in the purported impersonation of Ganduje Ward executives, emphasizing the need to prevent such actions from recurring in Nigeria’s political landscape.