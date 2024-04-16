Menu
Political parties

APC Dismisses Alleged Suspension of Ganduje as National Chairman

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked reports claiming the suspension of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the national chairman of the party, labeling it as fake news orchestrated by officials of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano.

In a statement released by the APC’s national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, in Abuja, it was revealed that the purported suspension of Ganduje by the Executive Committee of Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state was the work of impersonators and individuals linked with NNPP officials.

The statement condemned the act as a deliberate attempt to sow confusion and destabilize the peaceful operations of the Ganduje Ward chapter of the APC. It emphasized that the perpetrators of this misinformation were not genuine APC members but affiliates of NNPP representatives.

The APC clarified that the legitimate Executive Committee of Ganduje Ward had disowned the purported suspension and reaffirmed Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as a respected member of the party in good standing.

In response to this incident, the APC has lodged a formal petition with the Inspector General of Police, urging a swift investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for orchestrating the fake suspension.

Morka concluded by reaffirming Ganduje’s status as the national chairman of the APC and urged party members and the public to disregard any misinformation suggesting otherwise.

Previous article
Ondo State Governorship: It’s Alexander Olusola Oke’s Turn, APC Insists
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

