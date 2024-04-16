31 states, 148 LGAs risk severe floods, FG warns

Minister Issues Warning on 148 Local Government Areas at High Flood Risk in 2024

During the official unveiling of the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) in Abuja, Prof. Joseph Utsev, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, cautioned that 148 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 31 states are at high risk of flooding this year.

Utsev emphasized the necessity of proactive measures to mitigate potential flood impacts, stressing the importance of preparedness, early warning systems, and community engagement to minimize damage to lives and property.

The theme of this year’s AFO, “Promoting the Use of Data Analytics and Modeling for Flood Risk Assessments and Food Security,” aligns with the Presidential Agenda on Food Security, aiming to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty and advance national prosperity.

The identified states, including Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, and others, are expected to experience potential flood impacts from April to November 2024, affecting population, agriculture, livelihoods, livestock, infrastructure, and the environment.

Utsev highlighted Nigeria’s recurrent flood challenges, with the devastating 2012 event being one of the most severe recorded disasters. He referenced the significant economic damage from the 2022 floods and outlined President Bola Tinubu’s initiatives to enhance flood mitigation and preparedness through the National Economic Council Ad-hoc Committee.

Prof. Charles Anosike, Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), emphasized the critical partnership between NIHSA and NIMET in enhancing disaster preparedness, especially in mitigating flooding through early warning systems.

Zubaida Umar, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), underscored the importance of the AFO for informed decision-making and proactive flood risk management, highlighting the longstanding collaboration between NEMA and NIHSA in flood risk reduction.

Clement Nze, NIHSA Director-General, stressed the need for collaboration among stakeholders to promote a better understanding of flood risks and implement effective mitigation measures to address Nigeria’s ongoing flood challenges.