“25 Million Lagos Residents Suffer Scorching Heat Without Access to Public Beaches”

As the rainy season approaches in Lagos this month, the city’s 25 million residents are left sweltering in intense heat reminiscent of walking around wrapped in a blanket. Despite being situated on the Atlantic Ocean with miles of pristine coastline, Lagos residents face an unfortunate reality: there are no free public beaches. This shift is largely due to the city’s capitalist ethos and decisions made by local officials, which have resulted in restricted access to what was once a cherished communal space.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Gone are the days of carefree dips in the ocean. Today, private resorts and developers charge steep entry fees ranging from 3,500 naira ($2.70) to 60,000 for a single-day pass, a cost that many residents simply cannot afford in a country where millions struggle with rising living expenses and poverty.

Indigenous fishermen may still navigate these coastal areas freely, but for others, access comes at a price. This stark reality sets Lagos apart from its neighboring cities along the Gulf of Guinea, where free public beaches are a common amenity.

The trend toward privatization extends beyond beaches; it’s a reflection of Lagos’s hustle culture and the commercialization of public services, which often excludes the city’s poorer residents. Even in the face of intense heat waves, the joy of cooling off by the sea remains out of reach for many.