Menu
Search
Subscribe
AnalysisTourism

“25 Million Lagos Residents Suffer Scorching Heat Without Access to Public Beaches”

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

  • “Lagos’s Privatized Coastline: Residents Priced Out of Beach Enjoyment”
  • “Why Lagos, Nigeria Lacks Free Public Beaches Unlike Coastal Neighbors”
  • “Public Beach Access Denied: The Rising Cost of Enjoying Lagos’s Coastline”
  • “Eko Atlantic City: A Billionaire’s Vision Replaces Lagos’s Famed Bar Beach”

As the rainy season approaches in Lagos this month, the city’s 25 million residents are left sweltering in intense heat reminiscent of walking around wrapped in a blanket. Despite being situated on the Atlantic Ocean with miles of pristine coastline, Lagos residents face an unfortunate reality: there are no free public beaches. This shift is largely due to the city’s capitalist ethos and decisions made by local officials, which have resulted in restricted access to what was once a cherished communal space.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Gone are the days of carefree dips in the ocean. Today, private resorts and developers charge steep entry fees ranging from 3,500 naira ($2.70) to 60,000 for a single-day pass, a cost that many residents simply cannot afford in a country where millions struggle with rising living expenses and poverty.

Indigenous fishermen may still navigate these coastal areas freely, but for others, access comes at a price. This stark reality sets Lagos apart from its neighboring cities along the Gulf of Guinea, where free public beaches are a common amenity.

The trend toward privatization extends beyond beaches; it’s a reflection of Lagos’s hustle culture and the commercialization of public services, which often excludes the city’s poorer residents. Even in the face of intense heat waves, the joy of cooling off by the sea remains out of reach for many.

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“INEC Concludes Defence in SDP/Ajaka’s case against Ododo’s electoral victory”
Next article
Naira Hits Fresh Lows As Dollar Surge Rattles Emerging-Market Currencies
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote crashes Diesel price to N1,000 per litre

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In an unprecedented move, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced...

31 states, 148 LGAs risk severe floods, FG warns

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Minister Issues Warning on 148 Local Government Areas at...

UPDATED: Kaduna Assembly commences probe of El-Rufai’s administration

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Kaduna Assembly Sets Up Committee to Probe Financial Transactions...

EFCC Witness: DNA Matches Victim on Chidinma Ojukwu’s Blouse in Ataga Murder Trial

Naija247news Naija247news -
In the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu for the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dangote crashes Diesel price to N1,000 per litre

News Analysis 0
In an unprecedented move, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced...

31 states, 148 LGAs risk severe floods, FG warns

Climate change 0
Minister Issues Warning on 148 Local Government Areas at...

UPDATED: Kaduna Assembly commences probe of El-Rufai’s administration

North West 0
Kaduna Assembly Sets Up Committee to Probe Financial Transactions...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com