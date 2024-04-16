2027 Presidency: Atiku should retire, Wike must be sanctioned, PDP Group Insists

Abuja: Barely 48 hours of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP Loyal Group 100 percent, has said lasting peace will elude the party if former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar does not sacrifice his 2027 Presidential ambition and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is not sanctioned for anti-party activities .

National Cordinator / Chairman of the group , Dennis Shima said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The group suggested that Atiku should act as a statesman, sacrifice his 2027 Presidential ambition and support one of his mentees for the PDP ticket while the party should use the powers conferred on NEC to sanction Wike and others whose activities have proven detrimental to the party’s stability.

The pro- PDP interest group came to linelight after 2015 general election with the sole objective of addressing the political challenges and intimidations faced by PDP loyalists across Nigeria after PDP lost 2015 presidential general election as a result of internal crisis.

Shima said the group took the decision to suggest a reasonable cause of action for the party ahead of the NEC meeting after wide consultations and several meetings.

He said, “We also consulted widely across Nigeria and resorted to call on PDP National Caucus, Board of Trustees BOT and most importantly NEC to do the following in accordance with the provisions of PDP Constitution (As amended 2017) without prejudices thus: “Advise, His Excellency Alh. Atiku Abubakar GCON, former Vice President of Nigeria (1999 to 2007), PDP 2019 Presidential Candidate and 2023 Presidential Candidate to stop further contest for PDP Presidential Tickets beginning from 2027. And further, request His Excellency Alh Atiku Abubakar GCON to support one of his many mentees across Nigeria to contest for PDP Presidential Tickets beginning from 2027.

“We call on, His Excellency Alh Atiku Abubakar GCON, to nominate and support, any of his many mentees from the appropriate geo-political Zone for 2027 presidential election.

“We also call on, His Excellency Alh Atiku Abubakar GCON, to appreciate God for his wealth of experience and mentorship in Nigerian democracy under PDP since 1999 to date.

“Therefore, accept this clarion call for him to be a statesman and kingmaker politically going forward. We are optimistic that, His Excellency, Alh Atiku Abubakar GCON, former Vice President of Nigeria, and two times PDP presidential candidate, is not an ingrate and will be grateful to God and PDP, for the platform provided for him, to serve Nigerians in the aforementioned capacities.